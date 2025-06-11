Stalin Urges Farmers to Uproot 'Weeds' of Opposition

During a recent agricultural exhibition, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin launched a scathing attack on the opposing AIADMK party, accusing it of betraying farmers and likening it to weeds among crops.

Speaking at the event, Stalin insisted that farmers deserve better support, criticizing the former AIADMK regime for its detrimental impacts, including higher farmer suicide rates.

The Chief Minister called on farmers to reject the opposition and assured support through new initiatives, while expressing confidence in the DMK's success in the 2026 Assembly election.

(With inputs from agencies.)