Stalin Urges Farmers to Uproot 'Weeds' of Opposition

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin criticized the opposition AIADMK, comparing it to weeds compromising crops. He accused the previous regime of betraying farmers and saw an increase in farmer suicides under it. Inaugurating an agricultural meeting, he urged farmers to reject AIADMK and supported DMK's policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Erode | Updated: 11-06-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 19:47 IST
During a recent agricultural exhibition, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin launched a scathing attack on the opposing AIADMK party, accusing it of betraying farmers and likening it to weeds among crops.

Speaking at the event, Stalin insisted that farmers deserve better support, criticizing the former AIADMK regime for its detrimental impacts, including higher farmer suicide rates.

The Chief Minister called on farmers to reject the opposition and assured support through new initiatives, while expressing confidence in the DMK's success in the 2026 Assembly election.

