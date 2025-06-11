Rajasthan Reconciliation: Gehlot and Pilot's Surprising Reunion
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot addressed past tensions with his former deputy Sachin Pilot, expressing closeness despite past political rifts. This message of unity comes during a memorial event for Sachin's father, Rajesh Pilot, attended by numerous Congress leaders, suggesting a potential healing of long-standing divisions.
- Country:
- India
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot made headlines on Wednesday by downplaying years of political discord with former deputy Sachin Pilot. Despite their well-documented differences, Gehlot dismissed any notion of distance, stating, 'When were we ever far apart? We were never distant.'
This significant remark was made during a memorial event in Dausa, honoring the 25th death anniversary of Rajesh Pilot, Sachin Pilot's father and a former Union minister. The occasion attracted several notable Congress figures, suggesting potential reconciliation among the state's political leadership.
The tensions between Gehlot and Sachin Pilot had previously escalated to a significant political crisis within the Rajasthan state government. However, Gehlot's comments, paired with the visible camaraderie during the memorial, may signal a turning point in their relationship.
(With inputs from agencies.)