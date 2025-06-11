Rajasthan Reconciliation: Gehlot and Pilot's Surprising Reunion

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot made headlines on Wednesday by downplaying years of political discord with former deputy Sachin Pilot. Despite their well-documented differences, Gehlot dismissed any notion of distance, stating, 'When were we ever far apart? We were never distant.'

This significant remark was made during a memorial event in Dausa, honoring the 25th death anniversary of Rajesh Pilot, Sachin Pilot's father and a former Union minister. The occasion attracted several notable Congress figures, suggesting potential reconciliation among the state's political leadership.

The tensions between Gehlot and Sachin Pilot had previously escalated to a significant political crisis within the Rajasthan state government. However, Gehlot's comments, paired with the visible camaraderie during the memorial, may signal a turning point in their relationship.

