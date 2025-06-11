Telangana Cabinet Gets New Portfolio Assignments

Three newly-inducted ministers in Telangana have been assigned their respective portfolios, marking a significant cabinet expansion under Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

G Vivek Venkata Swamy will handle Labour and Mines and Geology, while Adluri Laxman Kumar takes over SC Development, Tribal Welfare, and Minorities Welfare. Vakiti Srihari has been appointed as Minister for Animal Husbandry, Sports, and Youth Services.

The cabinet expansion follows Reddy's discussions with All India Congress Committee leaders in Delhi, with cabinet assignments finalized after his return to Hyderabad on Wednesday evening.

(With inputs from agencies.)