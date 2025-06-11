Trump and Musk: A Heated Exchange Followed by Regret
President Donald Trump received a call from Elon Musk where Musk expressed regret over recent social media posts. This call came after public insults were exchanged between them last week, as reported by the New York Times.
President Donald Trump fielded a call from billionaire Elon Musk on Monday night, during which Musk voiced his regrets over contentious social media posts made the previous week.
The interaction was disclosed by a White House insider on Wednesday, highlighting a moment of reconciliation following a series of sharp exchanges on social platforms.
The New York Times was the first to report the phone call, marking a significant development after Trump and Musk's public spat.
