Trump and Musk: A Heated Exchange Followed by Regret

President Donald Trump fielded a call from billionaire Elon Musk on Monday night, during which Musk voiced his regrets over contentious social media posts made the previous week.

The interaction was disclosed by a White House insider on Wednesday, highlighting a moment of reconciliation following a series of sharp exchanges on social platforms.

The New York Times was the first to report the phone call, marking a significant development after Trump and Musk's public spat.

(With inputs from agencies.)