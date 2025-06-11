Left Menu

Trump and Musk: A Heated Exchange Followed by Regret

President Donald Trump received a call from Elon Musk where Musk expressed regret over recent social media posts. This call came after public insults were exchanged between them last week, as reported by the New York Times.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 23:51 IST
Trump and Musk: A Heated Exchange Followed by Regret
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump fielded a call from billionaire Elon Musk on Monday night, during which Musk voiced his regrets over contentious social media posts made the previous week.

The interaction was disclosed by a White House insider on Wednesday, highlighting a moment of reconciliation following a series of sharp exchanges on social platforms.

The New York Times was the first to report the phone call, marking a significant development after Trump and Musk's public spat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GRSE Embarks on Coastal Research Vessel Construction

GRSE Embarks on Coastal Research Vessel Construction

 India
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

 Italy
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025