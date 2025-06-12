China's Dual Aircraft Carriers: Projecting Power in the Pacific

China's deployment of two aircraft carriers operating together in the Pacific for the first time has sparked significant concern from Japan. The carriers, Liaoning and Shandong, were observed navigating the area near southern islands, pushing Tokyo to question Beijing's expanding military ambitions beyond its geographic borders.

Japan's Defense Ministry reported that the carriers were seen operating in waters off Iwo Jima, about 1,200 kilometers south of Tokyo. The Liaoning even ventured into Japan's exclusive economic zone of Minamitorishima. The maneuver particularly raised alarms as it showcases China's growing military footprint in regions aligned with the United States.

Chinese military officials asserted that these activities were routine training, aligning with international laws. Japan continues to bolster its defense capabilities, reflecting mounting regional tensions over Chinese military activities perceived as aggressive and expansive.