China's Dual Aircraft Carriers: Projecting Power in the Pacific

For the first time, two Chinese aircraft carriers have operated together in the Pacific, heightening Japan's concerns over China's military expansion. The carriers, Liaoning and Shandong, maneuvered near Japan's southern islands, challenging U.S. alliances. China's burgeoning military capabilities aim at asserting dominance over strategic Pacific regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 12-06-2025 00:57 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 00:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Japan

China's deployment of two aircraft carriers operating together in the Pacific for the first time has sparked significant concern from Japan. The carriers, Liaoning and Shandong, were observed navigating the area near southern islands, pushing Tokyo to question Beijing's expanding military ambitions beyond its geographic borders.

Japan's Defense Ministry reported that the carriers were seen operating in waters off Iwo Jima, about 1,200 kilometers south of Tokyo. The Liaoning even ventured into Japan's exclusive economic zone of Minamitorishima. The maneuver particularly raised alarms as it showcases China's growing military footprint in regions aligned with the United States.

Chinese military officials asserted that these activities were routine training, aligning with international laws. Japan continues to bolster its defense capabilities, reflecting mounting regional tensions over Chinese military activities perceived as aggressive and expansive.

