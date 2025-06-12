Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogue: Russian Ambassador Aims to Mend US Relations

Alexander Darchiev, the new Russian ambassador to the United States, aims to restore relations between the two nations. After presenting his credentials to President Trump, Darchiev expressed optimism for peaceful co-existence and pledged to improve ties, distancing from the strained relations under previous leadership.

The newly appointed Russian ambassador to the United States, Alexander Darchiev, is committed to rejuvenating diplomatic ties between Moscow and Washington. Upon presenting his credentials to President Donald Trump, Darchiev promised to pursue a non-confrontational and peaceful relationship between the two great powers.

During a reception at the Russian embassy, Darchiev shared his conversation with Trump, emphasizing his commitment to restoring Russian-American relations to normalcy. Their meeting coincided with the Russian holiday commemorating their 1990 declaration of sovereignty, underscoring the significance of the occasion.

Darchiev, having served two prior diplomatic assignments in the U.S. and as Canada's ambassador, is experienced in navigating complex diplomatic landscapes. Despite previous criticisms of the U.S. and strained relations under Biden, Darchiev noted improvements since Trump's administration, finding the current dialogue more pragmatic and constructive.

