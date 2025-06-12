Karnataka Tragedy: Call for Accountability in Chinnaswamy Stampede

In the wake of a catastrophic stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium, Karnataka's Opposition leader R Ashoka has urged the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to take swift action. Occurring during an IPL celebration, the incident resulted in 11 fatalities and 75 injuries, highlighting severe mismanagement.

Eyewitness accounts and preliminary investigations indicate significant lapses, including misleading announcements, inadequate crowd control, and insufficient police presence. Ashoka points to an overwhelming crowd exceeding the stadium's capacity and an absence of essential emergency services as direct factors contributing to the chaos.

Calling for accountability, Ashoka stresses the need for the NHRC to ensure justice and implement stringent guidelines. With legal inquiries underway, his plea underscores a critical push for reforms to avert such tragedies in large public events.

(With inputs from agencies.)