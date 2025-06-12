Left Menu

Congress Responds to Tragic Air India Crash in Ahmedabad

The Congress party expressed grief and pledged support after a devastating Air India crash in Ahmedabad. Congress leaders have directed party members to assist in rescue efforts and offered condolences to victims' families. The crash involved flight AI171, resulting in numerous casualties and widespread sorrow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 16:53 IST
Congress Responds to Tragic Air India Crash in Ahmedabad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded as an Air India flight, AI171, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport, leaving many feared dead. The Congress party, led by President Mallikarjun Kharge, expressed deep shock and urged party workers to aid in rescue and relief operations.

Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, have extended their heartfelt condolences to the affected families, describing the crash as heart-wrenching. The party emphasized the importance of immediate action in rescue efforts to save lives. Local Congress members have been mobilized to support on-ground operations.

The Boeing 787, bound for London, crashed in a residential area, resulting in a temporary suspension of airport operations. Air India reported the aircraft was carrying 232 passengers and 10 crew members, with a diverse group of nationals on board. Rescue teams are working tirelessly as the nation mourns the tragic loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025