Congress Responds to Tragic Air India Crash in Ahmedabad

A tragic incident unfolded as an Air India flight, AI171, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport, leaving many feared dead. The Congress party, led by President Mallikarjun Kharge, expressed deep shock and urged party workers to aid in rescue and relief operations.

Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, have extended their heartfelt condolences to the affected families, describing the crash as heart-wrenching. The party emphasized the importance of immediate action in rescue efforts to save lives. Local Congress members have been mobilized to support on-ground operations.

The Boeing 787, bound for London, crashed in a residential area, resulting in a temporary suspension of airport operations. Air India reported the aircraft was carrying 232 passengers and 10 crew members, with a diverse group of nationals on board. Rescue teams are working tirelessly as the nation mourns the tragic loss.

