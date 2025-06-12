Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Strengthens Election Communication Strategies

Arunachal Pradesh CEO Pawan Kumar Sain held a meeting with media and information officials to enhance election communication. Discussions included setting up an election news section within DIPR. The meeting emphasized the media's role in voter awareness. A national media workshop was also announced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 12-06-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 20:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic effort to bolster election-related communication, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pawan Kumar Sain orchestrated a meeting with the director of Information and Public Relations (IPR) and media representatives, aiming for better coordination. This meeting took place at Nirvachan Bhawan, with key electoral officers in attendance.

CEO Sain commended the media's continuous support in delivering timely and accurate election information, crucial for promoting voter awareness. He highlighted the complexity and significance of elections, which extend beyond polling day to shape national governance.

A proposal emerged to establish a dedicated election news section within the DIPR for improved public communication. Additionally, a media workshop hosted by the Election Commission of India was announced, slated for July 7 in New Delhi, with Arunachal Pradesh receiving ten spots for participants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

