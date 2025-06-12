Arunachal Pradesh Strengthens Election Communication Strategies

In a strategic effort to bolster election-related communication, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pawan Kumar Sain orchestrated a meeting with the director of Information and Public Relations (IPR) and media representatives, aiming for better coordination. This meeting took place at Nirvachan Bhawan, with key electoral officers in attendance.

CEO Sain commended the media's continuous support in delivering timely and accurate election information, crucial for promoting voter awareness. He highlighted the complexity and significance of elections, which extend beyond polling day to shape national governance.

A proposal emerged to establish a dedicated election news section within the DIPR for improved public communication. Additionally, a media workshop hosted by the Election Commission of India was announced, slated for July 7 in New Delhi, with Arunachal Pradesh receiving ten spots for participants.

