Vijay Rupani: Gujarat's Steady Hand During Transition

In a tragic turn of events, former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani died in an Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. The seasoned politician, known for his calm disposition and firm administrative approach, was 68 years old.

Rupani, who served as Gujarat's chief minister from August 2016 to September 2021, played a critical role in steering the state through a decisive post-COVID recovery phase. His tenure was marked by the introduction of the state Industrial Policy 2020 and significant initiatives for tribal welfare.

Rupani's political career began long before his role as chief minister. A student leader in his college days, he was active in the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad. His activism led to his imprisonment in 1975 during protests against the Emergency. He ventured into public service in 1987 as a corporator in the Rajkot Municipal Corporation and eventually became a mayor. He also served as a Rajya Sabha member from 2006 to 2012, further serving the public until he made way for his successor, Bhupendra Patel, in September 2021.