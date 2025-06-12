Left Menu

Nation in Mourning: Air India Tragedy at Ahmedabad Shocks the Country

Political leaders including President Murmu, PM Modi, and others express their grief over the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, which killed almost all onboard as it hit a medical college shortly after takeoff. Rescue efforts are underway, while condolences and calls for investigation rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 20:33 IST
An Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad has left the nation in shock. Onboard were 242 passengers and crew, and nearly all perished when the plane crashed into a medical college complex shortly after takeoff. Former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani was among the casualties.

Prominent political leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have expressed their profound grief and solidarity with the victims. The crash has sparked calls for urgent rescue efforts and thorough investigations to unveil the cause of the tragedy.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has traveled to Ahmedabad to evaluate the situation, while BJP and Congress leaders encouraged party members to participate in relief operations. The tragedy's scale has triggered nationwide mourning, with officials yet to confirm the final death toll.

(With inputs from agencies.)

