Nation in Mourning: Air India Tragedy at Ahmedabad Shocks the Country
An Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad has left the nation in shock. Onboard were 242 passengers and crew, and nearly all perished when the plane crashed into a medical college complex shortly after takeoff. Former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani was among the casualties.
Prominent political leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have expressed their profound grief and solidarity with the victims. The crash has sparked calls for urgent rescue efforts and thorough investigations to unveil the cause of the tragedy.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has traveled to Ahmedabad to evaluate the situation, while BJP and Congress leaders encouraged party members to participate in relief operations. The tragedy's scale has triggered nationwide mourning, with officials yet to confirm the final death toll.
(With inputs from agencies.)
