Yogi Adityanath Lauds Modi Era as 'New India' Takes Shape

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised the transformative decade under PM Modi's leadership, highlighting advancements in technology and governance. He criticized previous administrations for tarnishing Uttar Pradesh's image and emphasized his government's efforts for copy-free exams, enhancing the state's reputation globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 12-06-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 22:25 IST
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised the significant changes India has experienced over the last decade, attributing this progress to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. During a ceremony for outstanding students, Adityanath emphasized the emergence of a 'new India' driven by Modi's vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat' (One India, Great India).

He identified technology as the cornerstone of progress, and highlighted public service as the essence of effective governance. Adityanath underscored the necessity for a government to serve its citizens, not rule over them. He critiqued a past political regime in Uttar Pradesh for rampant corruption, which, he claimed, damaged the state's reputation and youth identity.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister outlined his administration's success in implementing copy-free examinations over the past eight years, noting the positive impact. Adityanath asserted that young people from Uttar Pradesh now face fewer identity challenges, whether within India or abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

