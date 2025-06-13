India and Canada: Exploring New Pathways Amidst Vibrant Democracies
India and Canada, described as vibrant democracies, are set to explore new pathways to reset bilateral ties during a forthcoming meeting at the G7 Summit. This meeting follows recent tensions over allegations involving Indian agents. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's invitation to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers an opportunity for dialogue.
India and Canada, recognized as vibrant democracies, are set to meet on the sidelines of the G7 Summit to explore new pathways for resetting bilateral ties.
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal indicated that the meeting is seen as an opportunity to exchange views on a range of bilateral and global issues.
This meeting follows a period of strained relations, resulting from allegations concerning Indian agents in the death of a Khalistan separatist in Canada, which India dismissed as absurd.
