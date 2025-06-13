Left Menu

India and Canada: Exploring New Pathways Amidst Vibrant Democracies

India and Canada, described as vibrant democracies, are set to explore new pathways to reset bilateral ties during a forthcoming meeting at the G7 Summit. This meeting follows recent tensions over allegations involving Indian agents. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's invitation to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers an opportunity for dialogue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2025 00:41 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 00:41 IST
  • India

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal indicated that the meeting is seen as an opportunity to exchange views on a range of bilateral and global issues.

This meeting follows a period of strained relations, resulting from allegations concerning Indian agents in the death of a Khalistan separatist in Canada, which India dismissed as absurd.

(With inputs from agencies.)

