India and Canada: Exploring New Pathways Amidst Vibrant Democracies

India and Canada, recognized as vibrant democracies, are set to meet on the sidelines of the G7 Summit to explore new pathways for resetting bilateral ties.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal indicated that the meeting is seen as an opportunity to exchange views on a range of bilateral and global issues.

This meeting follows a period of strained relations, resulting from allegations concerning Indian agents in the death of a Khalistan separatist in Canada, which India dismissed as absurd.

(With inputs from agencies.)