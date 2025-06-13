Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Explosions Rock Tehran Amid Israel's Alleged Attack

Explosions erupted in Tehran as Israel claimed an attack on Iran. As the situation unfolds, schools in Israel prepare to close. Brent crude prices surged amid the tensions, while the White House remained silent. President Trump was seen mingling with Congress members unaware of the developments.

Updated: 13-06-2025 05:58 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 05:58 IST
Tensions Escalate: Explosions Rock Tehran Amid Israel's Alleged Attack
Explosions reverberated across Tehran as Israel purportedly launched an attack on the Iranian capital. The unsettling sound shocked residents awake, prompting state television to acknowledge the blast's occurrence.

Israel's Defence Minister, Israel Katz, declared a 'special situation' in the country, deciding to close schools on Friday as the international community awaited further information about the strike's targets.

The chaos had immediate global economic implications as Brent crude prices rose by over 2% amid the uncertainty. Meanwhile, the White House did not issue any comments, even as President Donald Trump was seen engaging with Congress members on the lawn, seemingly unaware of the unfolding events.

