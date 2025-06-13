Tensions Escalate: Explosions Rock Tehran Amid Israel's Alleged Attack

Explosions reverberated across Tehran as Israel purportedly launched an attack on the Iranian capital. The unsettling sound shocked residents awake, prompting state television to acknowledge the blast's occurrence.

Israel's Defence Minister, Israel Katz, declared a 'special situation' in the country, deciding to close schools on Friday as the international community awaited further information about the strike's targets.

The chaos had immediate global economic implications as Brent crude prices rose by over 2% amid the uncertainty. Meanwhile, the White House did not issue any comments, even as President Donald Trump was seen engaging with Congress members on the lawn, seemingly unaware of the unfolding events.