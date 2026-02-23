Left Menu

Tragedy in the Himalayas: Fatal Bus Crash in Nepal

A bus crash in west Nepal resulted in 19 deaths, including a British national. The vehicle was carrying 44 passengers when it plunged 200 meters off a road. Among the 25 injured are nationals from New Zealand and China. Poor road conditions contribute to frequent accidents in Nepal.

Updated: 23-02-2026 17:34 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 17:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A passenger bus tragically plummeted from a hilly road in western Nepal, resulting in the deaths of 19 individuals, police confirmed Monday. Among the deceased was a British national.

The bus, which carried a total of 44 passengers, included tourists from New Zealand and China. It veered 200 meters off the road at Behighat in the Dhading district, approximately 80 km west of Kathmandu, during its route to the Nepali capital from the tourist town of Pokhara. Authorities have identified only nine of the deceased thus far.

A spokesperson for Britain's Foreign Office stated that support is being provided to the family of the British casualty, and communication is ongoing with local authorities. The injured are receiving medical care in Kathmandu hospitals. Road accidents are prevalent in Nepal due to treacherous terrain and poor road conditions, leading to hundreds of fatalities annually.

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

