Tragedy in the Himalayas: Fatal Bus Crash in Nepal

A passenger bus tragically plummeted from a hilly road in western Nepal, resulting in the deaths of 19 individuals, police confirmed Monday. Among the deceased was a British national.

The bus, which carried a total of 44 passengers, included tourists from New Zealand and China. It veered 200 meters off the road at Behighat in the Dhading district, approximately 80 km west of Kathmandu, during its route to the Nepali capital from the tourist town of Pokhara. Authorities have identified only nine of the deceased thus far.

A spokesperson for Britain's Foreign Office stated that support is being provided to the family of the British casualty, and communication is ongoing with local authorities. The injured are receiving medical care in Kathmandu hospitals. Road accidents are prevalent in Nepal due to treacherous terrain and poor road conditions, leading to hundreds of fatalities annually.