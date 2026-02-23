Rohit Majgul: Rising Star in Judo Shines Bright

Gujarat's judo talent, Rohit Majgul, has clinched a spot for the upcoming Commonwealth and Asian Games after an impressive display at the selection trials in New Delhi. Majgul faced Haryana's Garvit in a thrilling final that extended into a golden score.

Displaying skill and precision, Majgul utilized an O Goshi technique to secure a waza-ari and mark his victory. Hailing from Talala, a tribal village in Gir Somnath, he remains unbeaten in the past two senior nationals and attributes his success to intensive training at the Vijayi Bharat Foundation in Godhavi.

In a press release, Majgul expressed, 'Qualifying for these prestigious games feels like a dream realized. The trials were challenging, but my faith in training and coaching carried me through.' The O Goshi move, a hip-throw technique, played a pivotal role in his win.

