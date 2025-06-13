Escalating Tensions: Iran's Drone Retaliation and Israeli Strikes
Israel's military and Iran are embroiled in escalating tensions, with Iran launching over 100 drones targeting Israel in retaliation for Israeli strikes on Tehran. Israel has deployed 200 fighter jets in response. Regional airspaces, including Jordan, are closing due to security concerns amid the conflict.
Israel's military has confirmed that Iran is launching drone strikes as a retaliatory measure against Israeli operations targeting Tehran.
Brigadier General Effie Deffrin, the chief army spokesman for Israel, reported that over 100 Iranian drones have been launched toward Israel. The country's defense systems are actively working to intercept these threats. Deffrin added that around 200 Israeli fighter jets have been mobilized, striking approximately 100 targets, with operations ongoing.
In light of the escalating conflict, Jordan's civil aviation authority announced the closure of its airspace to all flights. This follows similar decisions by other regional air authorities due to safety concerns stemming from the increased tension in the area.
