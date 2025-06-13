Escalating Tensions: Iran's Drone Retaliation and Israeli Strikes

Israel's military has confirmed that Iran is launching drone strikes as a retaliatory measure against Israeli operations targeting Tehran.

Brigadier General Effie Deffrin, the chief army spokesman for Israel, reported that over 100 Iranian drones have been launched toward Israel. The country's defense systems are actively working to intercept these threats. Deffrin added that around 200 Israeli fighter jets have been mobilized, striking approximately 100 targets, with operations ongoing.

In light of the escalating conflict, Jordan's civil aviation authority announced the closure of its airspace to all flights. This follows similar decisions by other regional air authorities due to safety concerns stemming from the increased tension in the area.