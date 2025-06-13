Israel Begins Intercepting Iranian Drone Attacks

Israel's military has confirmed the initiation of operations to intercept Iranian drones, a response to escalating drone warfare initiated by Iran. Earlier reports indicated that Iran launched over 100 drones targeting Israel as retaliation for Israeli airstrikes on Tehran and other urban centers.

The operations to counter the drone attacks are being conducted outside Israel's territorial boundaries. However, an Israeli official, choosing to remain anonymous pending an official declaration, refrained from providing further details on the operations.

This development underscores the intensifying regional tensions, with drone warfare emerging as a significant element in the military stratagems between Israel and Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)