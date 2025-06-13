Left Menu

Israel Begins Intercepting Iranian Drone Attacks

Israel's military has started intercepting Iranian drones outside its territory amidst ongoing tensions. Over 100 drones were launched by Iran in response to Israeli strikes. An official confirmed the interceptions but withheld details, speaking anonymously before an official statement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 13-06-2025 12:24 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 12:24 IST
Israel Begins Intercepting Iranian Drone Attacks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Israel's military has confirmed the initiation of operations to intercept Iranian drones, a response to escalating drone warfare initiated by Iran. Earlier reports indicated that Iran launched over 100 drones targeting Israel as retaliation for Israeli airstrikes on Tehran and other urban centers.

The operations to counter the drone attacks are being conducted outside Israel's territorial boundaries. However, an Israeli official, choosing to remain anonymous pending an official declaration, refrained from providing further details on the operations.

This development underscores the intensifying regional tensions, with drone warfare emerging as a significant element in the military stratagems between Israel and Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025