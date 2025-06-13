Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Iran in Preemptive Attack

In a significant escalation, Israel launched a major strike on Tehran targeting Iran's nuclear program, resulting in the deaths of top military officials. This act, seen as a preemptive measure, risks igniting a larger conflict between the two longtime Middle Eastern adversaries.

The strike on crucial sites, including the key nuclear enrichment facility, comes amid rising tensions over Iran's advancing nuclear activities. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has vowed severe retribution, increasing the likelihood of a drawn-out confrontation.

Reactions across the region were swift, with Iraq and Jordan intercepting Iranian drones and missiles. While Israel justifies its actions as necessary for its survival, the operation draws international concern, particularly from the U.S., which distances itself from the attack amid ongoing diplomacy over Iran's nuclear ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)