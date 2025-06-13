Middle East on Edge: Escalating Tensions Between Israel and Iran

On Friday, Israeli strikes on Iran sparked a tense escalation between the two adversaries, bringing them closer to an all-out conflict. The developments have raised concerns about a potential draw-in of the United States, at least partially, into the fray.

Militarily, Iran boasts a substantial standing force, divided between regular troops and the Revolutionary Guard. In contrast, Israel offers a mix of robust regular ground and air forces backed by cutting-edge US and European technology.

The security threats extend beyond immediate hostilities, with Israel facing threats from Iranian ballistic missiles. However, decades of US support have equipped Israel with sophisticated missile defense systems that aim to thwart such assaults. Meanwhile, Iran's advanced nuclear program continues to fuel tensions, with Israel taking precautionary military actions.