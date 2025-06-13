High-Profile Elimination: Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh's Sudden Demise
Iran admitted the assassination of Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh, head of the Revolutionary Guard's missile program, by Israel. Iranian state television reported the event shortly after Israel's announcement, signifying a major loss given Hajizadeh's pivotal role in overseeing the ballistic missile arsenal.
In a stunning confirmation, Iran has declared that Israel was responsible for the assassination of General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the leader of Iran's Revolutionary Guard missile program.
The acknowledgment was broadcasted Friday by Iranian state television, shortly after Israel publicly claimed responsibility for the action.
As a significant figure within the Revolutionary Guard, Hajizadeh managed the expansive ballistic missile arsenal, making his death a severe blow to Iran's military capabilities.
Israeli PM Netanyahu says Israel targeted Iran's main enrichment facility, nuclear scientists and ballistic missile programme, reports AP.