High-Profile Elimination: Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh's Sudden Demise

Iran admitted the assassination of Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh, head of the Revolutionary Guard's missile program, by Israel. Iranian state television reported the event shortly after Israel's announcement, signifying a major loss given Hajizadeh's pivotal role in overseeing the ballistic missile arsenal.

Updated: 13-06-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 16:41 IST
In a stunning confirmation, Iran has declared that Israel was responsible for the assassination of General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the leader of Iran's Revolutionary Guard missile program.

The acknowledgment was broadcasted Friday by Iranian state television, shortly after Israel publicly claimed responsibility for the action.

As a significant figure within the Revolutionary Guard, Hajizadeh managed the expansive ballistic missile arsenal, making his death a severe blow to Iran's military capabilities.

