Judge Blocks Trump’s Election Overhaul

A federal judge on Friday issued a ruling blocking former President Donald Trump's plans to significantly revamp US election protocols, siding with a coalition of Democratic state attorneys general who claimed the initiatives were unconstitutional.

The contentious executive order, dated March 25, aimed to enforce that all voters registering for federal elections present documentary proof of citizenship and that only mail-in ballots received by Election Day be accepted.

Moreover, the order sought to tie federal election grant funding to states complying with this new ballot submission deadline, a move critics argued would disenfranchise voters.

