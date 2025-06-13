Left Menu

Judge Blocks Trump’s Election Overhaul

A federal judge has halted former President Trump's executive order to change US election processes, ruling in favor of Democratic state attorneys general who argued it was unconstitutional. The order included requirements for proof of citizenship and stricter mail-in ballot deadlines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Atlanta | Updated: 13-06-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 18:27 IST
Judge Blocks Trump’s Election Overhaul
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A federal judge on Friday issued a ruling blocking former President Donald Trump's plans to significantly revamp US election protocols, siding with a coalition of Democratic state attorneys general who claimed the initiatives were unconstitutional.

The contentious executive order, dated March 25, aimed to enforce that all voters registering for federal elections present documentary proof of citizenship and that only mail-in ballots received by Election Day be accepted.

Moreover, the order sought to tie federal election grant funding to states complying with this new ballot submission deadline, a move critics argued would disenfranchise voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025