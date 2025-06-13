Middle East Roadmap Conference Postponed Amid Tensions

A highly anticipated United Nations conference designed to set a roadmap for a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians has been delayed. The decision comes in the wake of Israel's recent military action against Iran.

A diplomatic source in Riyadh revealed that the Saudi-French co-hosted event would be postponed partly because of these strikes. A second source confirmed that the latest developments in the region would prevent some Middle Eastern delegations from attending.

The high-level gathering was planned for June 17-20 in New York. French President Emmanuel Macron and other leaders were set to attend, but concerns over security and political maneuvering have led to this postponement.

(With inputs from agencies.)