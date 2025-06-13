Hunger Strike Sparks Action: Committee to Address Maharashtra Farm Loan Waivers

Former MLA Bacchu Kadu's hunger strike has prompted assurances from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis regarding the formation of a committee to tackle the demand for farm loan waivers.

In a significant development, the discussion around raising honorariums for individuals with disabilities will also take place in the upcoming assembly session, according to Kadu, who highlighted the facilitation of a crucial phone conversation with the CM by state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

Bawankule emphasized the engagement of four ministers since the onset of Kadu's hunger strike, affirming decisions will be made on these issues as the protest continues to garner attention.