Hunger Strike Sparks Action: Committee to Address Maharashtra Farm Loan Waivers

Bacchu Kadu, a former MLA on hunger strike, secured a promise from Maharashtra's CM for a committee discussing farm loan waivers. He also seeks a raise in honorarium for PwDs. His efforts, involving BJP's Chandrashekhar Bawankule, focus on farmers' loans and divyangjan assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amravati | Updated: 13-06-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 21:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Former MLA Bacchu Kadu's hunger strike has prompted assurances from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis regarding the formation of a committee to tackle the demand for farm loan waivers.

In a significant development, the discussion around raising honorariums for individuals with disabilities will also take place in the upcoming assembly session, according to Kadu, who highlighted the facilitation of a crucial phone conversation with the CM by state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

Bawankule emphasized the engagement of four ministers since the onset of Kadu's hunger strike, affirming decisions will be made on these issues as the protest continues to garner attention.

