Political Rifts Deepen over Karnataka's Caste Survey Reversal

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday expressed strong opposition to the Congress following the Karnataka government's controversial decision to abandon a previous caste survey in favor of initiating a new count. The BJP accused the Congress of historically deceiving the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and questioned the party's intervention in government affairs.

Union Minister and BJP leader Bhupender Yadav criticized the Congress, recalling times when the party failed to support the OBCs, including its opposition to the Mandal Commission recommendations and ignorance of the Kaka Kalelkar Commission report. Yadav emphasized the Rs 165 crore spent on the initial survey, calling for accountability.

Highlighting the BJP's contributions, Yadav noted the Modi government's efforts toward socio-economic empowerment of backward classes and the constitutional status granted to the National Commission for Backward Classes. He claimed the Congress's actions depict internal contradictions and mere optics in their social justice efforts.

