Left Menu

Political Rifts Deepen over Karnataka's Caste Survey Reversal

The BJP criticized the Congress for allegedly deceiving the Other Backward Classes, as Karnataka opts for a new caste survey. Union Minister Bhupender Yadav accused the Congress of historically ignoring OBC interests and interfering in government decisions, while highlighting BJP's efforts for OBC empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 15:24 IST
Political Rifts Deepen over Karnataka's Caste Survey Reversal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday expressed strong opposition to the Congress following the Karnataka government's controversial decision to abandon a previous caste survey in favor of initiating a new count. The BJP accused the Congress of historically deceiving the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and questioned the party's intervention in government affairs.

Union Minister and BJP leader Bhupender Yadav criticized the Congress, recalling times when the party failed to support the OBCs, including its opposition to the Mandal Commission recommendations and ignorance of the Kaka Kalelkar Commission report. Yadav emphasized the Rs 165 crore spent on the initial survey, calling for accountability.

Highlighting the BJP's contributions, Yadav noted the Modi government's efforts toward socio-economic empowerment of backward classes and the constitutional status granted to the National Commission for Backward Classes. He claimed the Congress's actions depict internal contradictions and mere optics in their social justice efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025