Bhupender Yadav Opens WSDS 2026, Launches Him-CONNECT for Himalayas

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Shri Bhupender Yadav today inaugurated the Silver Jubilee edition of TERI’s World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS) and launched Him-CONNECT, a new platform aimed at translating Himalayan research into scalable, real-world solutions.

The inaugural session was attended by Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, Vice President of Guyana; Shri Nitin Desai, Chairman, TERI; Dr. Vibha Dhawan, Director-General, TERI; and Shri Siddhartha Sharma, CEO, Tata Trust, among other dignitaries.

WSDS: A Global South Platform for 25 Years

In his address, Shri Yadav highlighted his long association with TERI and said WSDS has evolved over 25 years into a premier forum from the Global South, bringing together governments, industry, academia and civil society to translate sustainability science into policy and action.

Referring to the Summit theme — “Transformations: Vision, Voices and Values for Sustainable Development” — he said it reflects the strategic necessity of structural change in a defining moment for humanity and the planet.

Him-CONNECT: Bridging Research and Impact

As part of WSDS 2026, the Ministry launched Him-CONNECT, a structured platform designed to connect researchers working under the National Mission on Himalayan Studies (NMHS) with start-ups, industry leaders, investors and policymakers.

The initiative seeks to:

Translate Himalayan research into scalable solutions

Foster innovation from mountain ecosystems

Bridge science and society

Promote community-centric environmental action

Shri Yadav thanked participants from Himalayan states and Union Territories, noting that their exhibits reflect the growing strength of grassroots innovation in fragile mountain ecosystems.

Climate Challenge: Not on 1.5°C Path

Citing the first Global Stocktake under the Paris Agreement, the Minister said the world is not on track to limit global warming to 1.5°C.

He noted that:

Emission reductions remain insufficient

Adaptation finance is inadequate

Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) progress is uneven

Transformation, he stressed, must go beyond incremental policy shifts and bring structural change in energy systems, economic models, consumption patterns and global governance.

India’s Climate Vision and Commitments

Shri Yadav outlined India’s climate roadmap:

500 GW non-fossil fuel energy capacity by 2030

45% reduction in emissions intensity of GDP (from 2005 levels) by 2030

Net-zero by 2070

Implementation of the National Green Hydrogen Mission

Expansion of climate-resilient infrastructure

Globally, he called for:

Tripling renewable energy capacity

Doubling energy efficiency

Scaling up adaptation finance

Reforming multilateral development banks to unlock climate funding

“Climate ambition and climate finance must move together,” he emphasised.

Vision, Voices and Values

Explaining the theme’s three pillars, Shri Yadav said:

Vision requires redefining development within ecological limits, ensuring social justice and inter-generational equity.Voices demands inclusion of the Global South, small island states, least developed countries, indigenous communities and youth in shaping global frameworks.Values ensure fairness and transparency in sustainability transitions.

He reaffirmed India’s position on climate justice, Common but Differentiated Responsibilities, equitable carbon space and inclusive carbon markets.

Invoking India’s G20 theme — “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – One Earth, One Family, One Future” — he said sustainability frameworks must respect differing development realities.

Four Pillars of India’s Green Transition

As part of its journey toward Viksit Bharat, India is advancing reforms across:

Energy Transformation

Circular Economy Transition

Nature-Based Solutions

Digital Environmental Governance

The Minister said the next 25 years must mark a shift “from pledges to performance, from targets to trajectories, and from ambition to accountability.”

A Silver Jubilee with Acceleration

On the occasion, Shri Yadav inaugurated the Him-CONNECT exhibition and reviewed innovations showcased by scientists and researchers from Himalayan regions.

Marking 25 years of WSDS, he reaffirmed India’s readiness to collaborate globally for a sustainable, resilient and inclusive future.