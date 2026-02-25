Bhupender Yadav Opens WSDS 2026, Launches Him-CONNECT for Himalayas
Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Shri Bhupender Yadav today inaugurated the Silver Jubilee edition of TERI’s World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS) and launched Him-CONNECT, a new platform aimed at translating Himalayan research into scalable, real-world solutions.
The inaugural session was attended by Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, Vice President of Guyana; Shri Nitin Desai, Chairman, TERI; Dr. Vibha Dhawan, Director-General, TERI; and Shri Siddhartha Sharma, CEO, Tata Trust, among other dignitaries.
WSDS: A Global South Platform for 25 Years
In his address, Shri Yadav highlighted his long association with TERI and said WSDS has evolved over 25 years into a premier forum from the Global South, bringing together governments, industry, academia and civil society to translate sustainability science into policy and action.
Referring to the Summit theme — “Transformations: Vision, Voices and Values for Sustainable Development” — he said it reflects the strategic necessity of structural change in a defining moment for humanity and the planet.
Him-CONNECT: Bridging Research and Impact
As part of WSDS 2026, the Ministry launched Him-CONNECT, a structured platform designed to connect researchers working under the National Mission on Himalayan Studies (NMHS) with start-ups, industry leaders, investors and policymakers.
The initiative seeks to:
-
Translate Himalayan research into scalable solutions
-
Foster innovation from mountain ecosystems
-
Bridge science and society
-
Promote community-centric environmental action
Shri Yadav thanked participants from Himalayan states and Union Territories, noting that their exhibits reflect the growing strength of grassroots innovation in fragile mountain ecosystems.
Climate Challenge: Not on 1.5°C Path
Citing the first Global Stocktake under the Paris Agreement, the Minister said the world is not on track to limit global warming to 1.5°C.
He noted that:
-
Emission reductions remain insufficient
-
Adaptation finance is inadequate
-
Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) progress is uneven
Transformation, he stressed, must go beyond incremental policy shifts and bring structural change in energy systems, economic models, consumption patterns and global governance.
India’s Climate Vision and Commitments
Shri Yadav outlined India’s climate roadmap:
-
500 GW non-fossil fuel energy capacity by 2030
-
45% reduction in emissions intensity of GDP (from 2005 levels) by 2030
-
Net-zero by 2070
-
Implementation of the National Green Hydrogen Mission
-
Expansion of climate-resilient infrastructure
Globally, he called for:
-
Tripling renewable energy capacity
-
Doubling energy efficiency
-
Scaling up adaptation finance
-
Reforming multilateral development banks to unlock climate funding
“Climate ambition and climate finance must move together,” he emphasised.
Vision, Voices and Values
Explaining the theme’s three pillars, Shri Yadav said:
Vision requires redefining development within ecological limits, ensuring social justice and inter-generational equity.Voices demands inclusion of the Global South, small island states, least developed countries, indigenous communities and youth in shaping global frameworks.Values ensure fairness and transparency in sustainability transitions.
He reaffirmed India’s position on climate justice, Common but Differentiated Responsibilities, equitable carbon space and inclusive carbon markets.
Invoking India’s G20 theme — “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – One Earth, One Family, One Future” — he said sustainability frameworks must respect differing development realities.
Four Pillars of India’s Green Transition
As part of its journey toward Viksit Bharat, India is advancing reforms across:
-
Energy Transformation
-
Circular Economy Transition
-
Nature-Based Solutions
-
Digital Environmental Governance
The Minister said the next 25 years must mark a shift “from pledges to performance, from targets to trajectories, and from ambition to accountability.”
A Silver Jubilee with Acceleration
On the occasion, Shri Yadav inaugurated the Him-CONNECT exhibition and reviewed innovations showcased by scientists and researchers from Himalayan regions.
Marking 25 years of WSDS, he reaffirmed India’s readiness to collaborate globally for a sustainable, resilient and inclusive future.