Pakistani Security Forces Neutralize Terrorist Threats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In a decisive counterterrorism operation, Pakistani security forces have neutralized five terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to the military's media wing.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported that on the night between June 15 and 16, forces conducted two intelligence-driven raids leading to the deaths of these terrorists associated with Fitna-al-Khwarij.

Four terrorists met their fate in Peshawar district, while a fifth was taken down in North Waziristan. The operations also resulted in the recovery of weapons, ammunition, and explosives from the terrorists.

