Left Menu

Pakistani Security Forces Neutralize Terrorist Threats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistani security forces successfully eliminated five terrorists during two operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The operations, targeting Fitna-al-Khwarij operatives, resulted in four terrorists killed in Peshawar and one in North Waziristan. Weapons and explosives were recovered, showcasing effective counterterrorism efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 16-06-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 15:56 IST
Pakistani Security Forces Neutralize Terrorist Threats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a decisive counterterrorism operation, Pakistani security forces have neutralized five terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to the military's media wing.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported that on the night between June 15 and 16, forces conducted two intelligence-driven raids leading to the deaths of these terrorists associated with Fitna-al-Khwarij.

Four terrorists met their fate in Peshawar district, while a fifth was taken down in North Waziristan. The operations also resulted in the recovery of weapons, ammunition, and explosives from the terrorists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025