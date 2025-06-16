Pakistani Security Forces Neutralize Terrorist Threats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistani security forces successfully eliminated five terrorists during two operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The operations, targeting Fitna-al-Khwarij operatives, resulted in four terrorists killed in Peshawar and one in North Waziristan. Weapons and explosives were recovered, showcasing effective counterterrorism efforts.
In a decisive counterterrorism operation, Pakistani security forces have neutralized five terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to the military's media wing.
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported that on the night between June 15 and 16, forces conducted two intelligence-driven raids leading to the deaths of these terrorists associated with Fitna-al-Khwarij.
Four terrorists met their fate in Peshawar district, while a fifth was taken down in North Waziristan. The operations also resulted in the recovery of weapons, ammunition, and explosives from the terrorists.
