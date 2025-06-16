British Lawmaker Denies Charges in London Assault Case

Patrick Spencer, a 37-year-old British lawmaker, appeared in a London court on Monday where he denied allegations of sexual assault involving two women at the upscale Groucho Club. The alleged incidents occurred on the same night in August 2023, sparking a police investigation and subsequent charges last month.

During his appearance at Westminster Magistrates' Court, Spencer pleaded not guilty to both counts of sexual assault. According to the prosecution, Spencer initially interacted with the women earlier in the evening before improperly touching them without consent at around midnight.

As a result of the charges, Spencer, who was elected to parliament last year as a member of the opposition Conservative Party, has been suspended by the party. He will remain out on bail until his next scheduled court appearance on July 14 at Southwark Crown Court.

