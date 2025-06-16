Modi Honored with Cyprus' Highest Civilian Award for Indo-Cypriot Friendship

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was awarded Cyprus' highest civilian honor, the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III, on Monday. This prestigious award was presented by Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides.

In his acceptance speech, Modi dedicated the award to the people of India and the strong bilateral relationship between India and Cyprus. He expressed confidence in the partnership's future growth and joint contributions to global peace and security.

The award signifies the ongoing collaboration and mutual commitment between India and Cyprus, reflecting India's global philosophy that 'The World is one Family'. Modi's visit to Cyprus is part of a larger diplomatic tour, which will also include stops in Canada and Croatia.

