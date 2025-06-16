Left Menu

Global Political Calendar: Key Events and Summits

The global political calendar is packed with key events and summits, ranging from the G7 Summit in Canada featuring Indian PM Narendra Modi to crucial EU meetings in Luxembourg. Noteworthy engagements include Japan hosting Mozambique's PM, and U.S. President Donald Trump's participation in G7 discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 18:11 IST
The global political landscape is abuzz with significant events and summits over the coming months. Among the highlights, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the G7 Summit in Canada, emphasizing international cooperation and diplomacy.

In Europe, Luxembourg will host important EU meetings on energy and financial affairs, attracting officials from across the continent. These gatherings aim to address pressing economic issues and foster regional stability.

Several high-profile visits are scheduled, including Mozambique's Prime Minister's tour in Japan and U.S. President Donald Trump's participation in the G7 discussions, which are expected to tackle global economic challenges.

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

