Global Political Calendar: Key Events and Summits

The global political landscape is abuzz with significant events and summits over the coming months. Among the highlights, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the G7 Summit in Canada, emphasizing international cooperation and diplomacy.

In Europe, Luxembourg will host important EU meetings on energy and financial affairs, attracting officials from across the continent. These gatherings aim to address pressing economic issues and foster regional stability.

Several high-profile visits are scheduled, including Mozambique's Prime Minister's tour in Japan and U.S. President Donald Trump's participation in the G7 discussions, which are expected to tackle global economic challenges.

