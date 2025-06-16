Left Menu

Modi's 11-Year Leadership: Transforming India's Image and Economic Landscape

Senior BJP leader Rajendra Rathore praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for transforming India's image and improving the conditions of the poor. Under Modi, India's economy has grown and security measures have strengthened. Rathore highlighted achievements like lifting millions out of poverty and self-reliance initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 16-06-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 20:32 IST
Rajendra Rathore
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader Rajendra Rathore commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for significantly altering India's global image during his 11-year tenure. Speaking at a press conference as part of the BJP's 'Sankalp Se Siddhi' campaign, Rathore cited remarkable progress including a strengthened economy and enhanced security measures.

Rathore referenced a World Bank study, indicating that 27% of the population has moved above the poverty line, catapulting the Indian economy to the fourth largest globally. He credited Modi's steadfast leadership in fulfilling initial government resolutions, contributing to the nation's advancement.

The BJP leader also mentioned strategic accomplishments such as Operation Sindoor and the dissolution of the 1960 Indus Water Treaty, underscoring the government's robust foreign policies. Rathore applauded the groundwork laid for a self-reliant India under Modi's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

