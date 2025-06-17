Puducherry's Strive for Statehood: A Call for Economic Empowerment

During Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's visit to Puducherry, Chief Minister N Rangasamy urged for the region's statehood. Highlighting longstanding demands, Rangasamy stressed the need for increased governance powers.

Rangasamy pointed out recurrent unanimous resolutions by political entities in favor of statehood, emphasizing the current limitations imposed by the Government of Union Territories Act of 1963. Despite democratic elections, the local government's powers remain inadequate to drive development.

Granting statehood could lead to substantial financial gains, with possible allocations between Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,000 crores. Such funds would be pivotal for infrastructure, tourism growth, and industrial investments. Rangasamy urged Dhankhar to advocate for this transition at higher government levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)