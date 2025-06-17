Escalating Tensions: Israel's Air Superiority and Iran's Retaliation

In a dramatic escalation, Israel struck Iran's state-run television station on Monday amidst live coverage, forcing a reporter to flee mid-broadcast following a massive explosion. This aggressive move came after Iran launched a fresh barrage of missiles against Israel, resulting in the death of at least eight individuals.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israel's strikes have significantly impeded Iran's nuclear program. While Netanyahu claimed no intent to overthrow Iran's government, he speculated that the strikes could potentially lead to such an outcome. Explosions continued to erupt across Tehran as Netanyahu addressed the media.

The Israeli military warned the population in Tehran to evacuate specific areas, which led to confusion and panic among residents. Meanwhile, retaliatory missile fire from Iran continues to wreak havoc, as both nations exchange powerful military blows, heightening fears of all-out war in an already volatile region.

(With inputs from agencies.)