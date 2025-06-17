Canada and U.S. Pursue Swift Economic Agreement Amid Tensions

In an unexpected development, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced Monday a mutual agreement with U.S. President Donald Trump to aim for a new economic and security deal within the next 30 days.

This announcement follows earlier Canadian claims highlighting the substantial work still necessary to finalize the agreement. Carney, whose election win was partly due to his opposition to Trump's tariffs, seeks to redefine Canada's economic relationship with the U.S.

The urgency of these negotiations, intensified by ongoing U.S.-imposed tariffs on Canadian exports, signifies a critical moment in bilateral trade relations. Meanwhile, Trump insists on retaining tariffs, contrasting with Canada's strong opposition. The complexity of these discussions continues to unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)