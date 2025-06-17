Left Menu

Vaccine Advisory Shake-Up: A Controversial Revamp

Ousted vaccine experts criticize U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s decision to replace the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. They warn this move weakens the vaccine program, threatens public access to vaccines, and undermines trust in health agencies, risking public health safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 04:18 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 04:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a controversial move, U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has purged the entire membership of the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, replacing them with new members. This decision has raised concerns among experts about potential risks to the U.S. vaccine program.

On June 9, 2025, 17 experts were ousted, followed by an appointment of eight new members just two days later. The former panelists have voiced concerns over the sudden changes, noting that the move casts doubt on U.S. immunization policy and may threaten public access to essential vaccines.

Kennedy defends his decision by alleging conflicts of interest among the previous members, despite not providing specific evidence. This reshuffling, he claims, aims to restore public trust in vaccines, though experts fear it may instead weaken public confidence in health agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

