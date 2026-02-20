New Td Vaccine Launch: Strengthening Immunization in India

The Union Health Minister, J P Nadda, is set to launch the much-anticipated Tetanus and Adult Diphtheria (Td) vaccine at the Central Research Institute (CRI) in Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh. This move marks a significant transition from the previous Tetanus Toxoid (TT) vaccine.

The World Health Organization has long advocated this shift, highlighting the need for booster doses due to the decline of antibody levels over time. Extensive research has shown the effectiveness of childhood immunisation in decreasing cases of diphtheria and tetanus globally.

With the CRI now manufacturing the Td vaccine, the initial supply of 55 lakh doses will be rolled out by April, with subsequent increases to bolster India's Universal Immunization Programme. The Td vaccine, consisting of purified diphtheria and tetanus toxoids, offers enhanced protection and is a critical step in reducing mortality and morbidity from these diseases.

(With inputs from agencies.)