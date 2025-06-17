Trump's Early G7 Exit Amid Mideast Tensions Raises Global Alarm

President Donald Trump made a hasty departure from the G7 summit, held in Canada, as tensions in the Middle East escalated sharply. The unexpected exit followed Israel's aerial assault on Iran and Trump's call for Tehran's immediate evacuation, propelling already tense global dynamics to the forefront.

During the summit, Trump demanded Iran curtail its nuclear ambitions, stressing urgency in reaching an agreement. Despite some progress in broader discussions, Trump's stance highlighted a preference for unilateral action, diverging from a collective G7 approach to world affairs.

The European leaders aimed for de-escalation, with Germany proposing a communique to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear capabilities. In contrast, Trump focused on U.S. interests, pushing for tougher trade policies and expressing openness to reshaping the G7's membership, potentially including Russia and China.