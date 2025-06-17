Left Menu

Tensions Soar: Calls for Tehran Evacuation Amid Israel-Iran Conflict

US President Donald Trump posted a concerning message about evacuating Tehran, amid escalating Israel-Iran conflict. As thousands begin to leave, Iran maintains control. Meanwhile, G7 leaders urge de-escalation and insist Iran must not obtain nuclear weapons, affirming Israel's right to defense in their joint statement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-06-2025 11:58 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 11:58 IST
Amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, US President Donald Trump issued a controversial social media message urging for Tehran's evacuation. Despite denying a return to Washington for ceasefire talks, his remarks add to rising concerns as Israel's air campaign intensifies over Tehran.

On Tuesday, the Iranian capital saw a significant exodus, with shops and the historic Grand Bazaar shuttering. The roads brimmed with vehicles as many sought refuge elsewhere, notably towards the Caspian Sea. Iran's government, however, maintains that the situation is under control, offering no public guidance.

Globally, the G7 leaders in Canada echoed the call for de-escalation, underscoring the importance of preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear capabilities. Emphasizing Israel's right to self-defense, they stressed the broader need for peace and stability in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

