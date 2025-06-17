Left Menu

The New Nuclear Arms Race: A Global Perspective

A report by SIPRI reveals that nine nuclear-armed states, including India and Pakistan, continue to modernize their arsenals as of 2024. Despite overall decreases in global nuclear stockpiles, new risks emerge with recent tensions between India and Pakistan and a looming nuclear arms race amid weakened arms control regimes.

In 2024, the global landscape of nuclear armament continues to evolve, as highlighted in a recent report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). The think-tank notes that nearly all nine nuclear-armed states are engaged in upgrading and expanding their arsenals, a move raising international security concerns.

India and Pakistan, two nuclear-armed neighbors, have intensified their nuclear activities. India reportedly expanded its nuclear arsenal and advanced new delivery systems. Similarly, Pakistan developed new delivery methods and accumulated fissile materials, suggesting potential arsenal growth over the next decade, SIPRI indicates.

The SIPRI Yearbook 2025 outlines the increasing risk of a nuclear crisis, citing recent military conflicts between India and Pakistan as a cautionary example. Tensions risk escalating into nuclear conflicts, warns Matt Korda from SIPRI, emphasizing the need for states to reconsider their nuclear strategies.

