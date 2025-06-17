Lonely at the Top: The Isolation of Khamenei Amid Mounting Challenges

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is facing a growing sense of isolation after losing several key military and security advisers in Israeli air strikes. This development poses significant strategic risks for Iran, according to multiple sources familiar with Khamenei's decision-making processes.

The casualties include top figures from the Revolutionary Guards, whose deaths have left substantial gaps in Khamenei's inner circle. Insights from those close to the leader indicate concerns over potential miscalculations in defence and internal stability.

Despite these setbacks, crucial political, economic, and diplomatic advisers remain active and influential, offering Khamenei a measure of continuity. However, the loss of trusted Guards members marks a substantial challenge for Khamenei's leadership as he navigates increasing pressures both domestically and internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)