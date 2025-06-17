Solidarity March for Palestine in Jharkhand
In Ranchi, Jharkhand, Left parties organized a peace march to express solidarity with Palestinians amidst the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The event, organized as a national program, culminated in a human chain. Protestors urged an immediate end to violence against women and children.
In a show of solidarity with the people of Palestine, Left parties in Jharkhand organized a peace march in Ranchi on Tuesday. The event underscored concerns about the ongoing conflict in Gaza.
The march, starting from Ranchi's Sainik Bazar culminated in a human chain at Albert Ekka Chowk, highlighted the parties' demand for an immediate cessation of violence against Palestinian women and children.
CPI's Ajay Singh and CPI-M's Prafulla Linda emphasized the march as part of a national program, marking June 17 as a solidarity day with Palestinians, aligning with nationwide protests and meetings.
