Solidarity March for Palestine in Jharkhand

In Ranchi, Jharkhand, Left parties organized a peace march to express solidarity with Palestinians amidst the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The event, organized as a national program, culminated in a human chain. Protestors urged an immediate end to violence against women and children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 17-06-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 21:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a show of solidarity with the people of Palestine, Left parties in Jharkhand organized a peace march in Ranchi on Tuesday. The event underscored concerns about the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

The march, starting from Ranchi's Sainik Bazar culminated in a human chain at Albert Ekka Chowk, highlighted the parties' demand for an immediate cessation of violence against Palestinian women and children.

CPI's Ajay Singh and CPI-M's Prafulla Linda emphasized the march as part of a national program, marking June 17 as a solidarity day with Palestinians, aligning with nationwide protests and meetings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

