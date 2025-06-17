Solidarity March for Palestine in Jharkhand

In a show of solidarity with the people of Palestine, Left parties in Jharkhand organized a peace march in Ranchi on Tuesday. The event underscored concerns about the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

The march, starting from Ranchi's Sainik Bazar culminated in a human chain at Albert Ekka Chowk, highlighted the parties' demand for an immediate cessation of violence against Palestinian women and children.

CPI's Ajay Singh and CPI-M's Prafulla Linda emphasized the march as part of a national program, marking June 17 as a solidarity day with Palestinians, aligning with nationwide protests and meetings.

(With inputs from agencies.)