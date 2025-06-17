Left Menu

Elon Musk's X Corp Challenges New York's Social Media Law

Elon Musk's X Corp is suing New York, challenging a state law requiring social media companies to disclose their monitoring of hate speech and extremism. X claims the Stop Hiding Hate Act infringes on the First Amendment and state constitution, arguing it's not the government's role to decide acceptable content.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 23:01 IST
Elon Musk's X Corp Challenges New York's Social Media Law
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Elon Musk's X Corp filed a lawsuit against New York on Tuesday, questioning the state's law that mandates social media platforms disclose their oversight on hate speech and other online concerns. The company argues the Stop Hiding Hate Act infringes on constitutional rights.

Filed in Manhattan federal court, the complaint highlights a controversial debate over the role of government in content moderation. According to X, the law places unreasonable constraints on platforms, demanding disclosures that could lead to legal actions and fines.

This legal battle follows a similar situation in California, where a comparable law was partially blocked due to free speech objections. The unfolding New York lawsuit could set a precedent for the jurisdiction of social media regulation by states.

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025