Elon Musk's X Corp Challenges New York's Social Media Law

Elon Musk's X Corp filed a lawsuit against New York on Tuesday, questioning the state's law that mandates social media platforms disclose their oversight on hate speech and other online concerns. The company argues the Stop Hiding Hate Act infringes on constitutional rights.

Filed in Manhattan federal court, the complaint highlights a controversial debate over the role of government in content moderation. According to X, the law places unreasonable constraints on platforms, demanding disclosures that could lead to legal actions and fines.

This legal battle follows a similar situation in California, where a comparable law was partially blocked due to free speech objections. The unfolding New York lawsuit could set a precedent for the jurisdiction of social media regulation by states.