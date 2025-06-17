Tensions Rise as Israel Intensifies Strikes on Iran Amid Nuclear Programme Dispute

Israel is ramping up its military operations to counter the perceived threat from Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programs, according to Ambassador Reuven Azar. During a briefing in India, Azar emphasized the necessity of these measures amid heightened tensions in the region.

The Israeli envoy clarified that diplomatic solutions remain preferable but suggested that the synchronicity between Israel and the US bolsters their stance against Iran. Recent military actions, including Operation Rising Lion, underscore the volatile situation, with both sides experiencing casualties.

The developments coincide with the G7 Summit in Canada, where global leaders reiterated Israel's right to self-defense and expressed a unified stance against Iran's nuclear ambitions. Despite the escalations, diplomatic avenues for de-escalation continue to be urged by international observers.

