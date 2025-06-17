Trump's Tough Talk on Trade: Pressures Mount at G7

President Donald Trump has intensified his rhetoric on global trade, criticizing Japan and the European Union for failing to offer what he deems fair deals. Speaking after his early exit from the G7 summit in Canada, Trump remarked on Japan's toughness in negotiations and implied the EU could face higher tariffs.

Despite Trump's departure, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is leading continued talks in Canada, joined by U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett. Officials aim to secure an agreement before the 90-day tariff pause on July 9, with the EU under pressure for concessions.

Also on the agenda is a potential trade agreement with Japan and looming pharmaceutical tariffs, part of Trump's strategy to repatriate drug production to the U.S. With deadlines close, the administration is leveraging time to extract more favorable terms and extend negotiations globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)