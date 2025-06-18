US Mobilizes Middle East Task Force Amid Rising Tensions

The U.S. State Department has announced the formation of a Middle East task force aimed at assisting American citizens and diplomatic missions during the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran. This proactive measure underscores the American government's commitment to safeguarding its nationals and personnel in the region.

During a regular news briefing, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce emphasized the importance of the task force's role. She noted that the primary objective is to provide the necessary information and support to both U.S. citizens and diplomatic entities as tensions escalate in the Middle East.

This strategic initiative reflects the State Department's dedication to coordination and communication in times of international crisis, aiming to ensure that all relevant parties are informed and prepared for any developments in the conflict.