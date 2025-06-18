Left Menu

Legal Battle Over Military Deployment During Protests Heats Up

A federal appeals court is examining whether courts should review former President Trump's use of the National Guard and Marines during Los Angeles protests. The Trump administration argues it acted lawfully under federal laws, while opponents claim it infringed on state sovereignty and violated deployment protocols.

The legal confrontation surrounding former President Trump's decision to deploy the National Guard and Marines during civil unrest in Los Angeles reached a pivotal moment on Tuesday. A three-judge panel from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco scrutinized the administration's contention that federal law grants the president unilateral authority in such situations.

Justice Department lawyer Brett Shumate argued that the president's actions were necessary for maintaining order and protecting federal properties, dismissing claims of overreach. The administration's position meets resistance from California, which insists that state sovereignty was compromised and proper protocols under Title 10 were not followed.

The court faces the challenge of balancing executive discretion in emergencies against judicial review and state rights. A ruling remains pending, with significant implications for the interaction between federal and state powers and the role of military forces in domestic affairs.

