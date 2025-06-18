India-Canada Relations Rekindled at G7 Summit

At the G7 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the critical importance of India-Canada relations, insisting that both countries should collaborate for mutual benefit across various sectors. His bilateral discussion with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney marked their first since Carney's ascent to leadership in May 2025.

Congratulating Carney, Modi expressed optimism about advancing India-Canada ties under his leadership. Both nations are notable investors in each other's economies, and Modi stressed the shared commitment to democratic values, highlighting the potential for joint efforts to promote greater welfare for humanity.

This visit to Canada, Modi's first in a decade, signals an opportunity to enhance diplomatic relations that previously soured due to allegations against former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's administration. The leaders explored trade, energy, and security, aiming to reset bilateral ties and capitalize on the immense potential for partnership.

