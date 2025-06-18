Modi-Trump Dialogue: Clarifying the Pause on Operation Sindoor

In a recent dialogue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi clarified to US President Donald Trump that the pause in Operation Sindoor was initiated at Pakistan's request, unaffected by any US mediation or discussions of a trade deal. The conversation underscored India's firm policy against third-party mediation with Pakistan.

This marks the first interaction between Modi and Trump following the halt in Operation Sindoor, a military initiative targeted at terror sites in Pakistan. Modi conveyed that India's actions against terrorism would be decisive and unwavering, dismissing any notion of US involvement in facilitating talks between India and Pakistan.

Additionally, during their phone exchange, Trump extended an invitation to Modi to visit the US, which Modi declined due to prior commitments. Nonetheless, Modi invited Trump to India for the forthcoming Quad Summit, affirming strong bilateral ties amidst ongoing geopolitics in the Indo-Pacific region.

