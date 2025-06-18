Ethics Official Kendra Wharton to Depart DOJ

Kendra Wharton, formerly part of Donald Trump's legal defense team and now the Justice Department's senior ethics official, has announced her intention to leave the department in July, Reuters has learned.

Wharton stepped into the role following the resignation of Bradley Weinsheimer, who exited after a controversial reassignment of senior department lawyers. Her responsibilities included advising on conflicts of interest and reviewing disciplinary actions within the DOJ.

Wharton will return to private practice, leaving behind a tenure that saw her overseeing various DOJ components. The announcement comes as she juggles long-distance commuting between Washington and her Florida home.

(With inputs from agencies.)