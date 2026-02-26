Democrat Claims DOJ Withheld Trump-Related Epstein Documents

A leading Democrat in Congress has accused the Justice Department of failing to release FBI interviews involving allegations against former President Donald Trump connected to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Representative Robert Garcia claimed the DOJ withheld more than 50 pages addressing the allegations from over 3 million Epstein-related documents.

The Justice Department is currently reviewing the situation to determine if any documents were improperly withheld, with the intention of publishing if deemed appropriate. To date, law enforcement has not accused Trump of criminal wrongdoing related to Epstein. The DOJ has cautioned that released documents may contain unfounded claims and sensational allegations.

Representative Garcia highlighted that the FBI conducted several interviews with a woman making allegations against Trump, yet only the initial interview was released. There is concern among Democrats over a potential cover-up by the White House. The DOJ continues to process millions of documents while ensuring sensitive information remains protected.

(With inputs from agencies.)