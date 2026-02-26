Left Menu

Democrat Claims DOJ Withheld Trump-Related Epstein Documents

A top Democrat in Congress accused the Justice Department of withholding FBI interviews related to an accusation against Donald Trump concerning the late Jeffrey Epstein. Rep. Robert Garcia criticized the withholding of over 50 pages of material from public release. The DOJ is reviewing its document releases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 09:32 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 09:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A leading Democrat in Congress has accused the Justice Department of failing to release FBI interviews involving allegations against former President Donald Trump connected to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Representative Robert Garcia claimed the DOJ withheld more than 50 pages addressing the allegations from over 3 million Epstein-related documents.

The Justice Department is currently reviewing the situation to determine if any documents were improperly withheld, with the intention of publishing if deemed appropriate. To date, law enforcement has not accused Trump of criminal wrongdoing related to Epstein. The DOJ has cautioned that released documents may contain unfounded claims and sensational allegations.

Representative Garcia highlighted that the FBI conducted several interviews with a woman making allegations against Trump, yet only the initial interview was released. There is concern among Democrats over a potential cover-up by the White House. The DOJ continues to process millions of documents while ensuring sensitive information remains protected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

